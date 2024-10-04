Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 21,241 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,241 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,156,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,099 shares in the company, valued at $27,562,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $182.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,398.38 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

