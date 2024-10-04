Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $464,000 Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLCE. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $7,999,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Children’s Place by 462.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 144.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLCE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $180.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.40. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 4,732.98% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $319.66 million for the quarter.

Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

