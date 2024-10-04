Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,816 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 302.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 181.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

