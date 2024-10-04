Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 187,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,020 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,345,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,578,000 after purchasing an additional 236,019 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,570,000 after buying an additional 174,960 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares in the last quarter.

AVDE opened at $65.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $67.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

