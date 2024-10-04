Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.11 and traded as high as $64.62. Swisscom shares last traded at $64.52, with a volume of 2,783 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCMWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Swisscom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

