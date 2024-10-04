Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SNCRL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

