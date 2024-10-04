Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ SNCRL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.30.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
