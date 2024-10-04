Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Lowered to GBX 275 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 300 ($4.01) to GBX 275 ($3.68) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 375 ($5.02) to GBX 340 ($4.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synthomer

Synthomer Trading Down 0.6 %

Synthomer Company Profile

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 204.34 ($2.73) on Friday. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 338 ($4.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 231.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.49. The firm has a market cap of £334.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.98, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.