SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.14 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.45). SysGroup shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 250 shares traded.

SysGroup Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £27.79 million, a P/E ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

