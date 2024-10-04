Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TVE traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,414. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,870.00. Insiders have acquired 28,173 shares of company stock worth $107,945 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

