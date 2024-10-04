Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.67) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.67). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.67), with a volume of 215,764 shares.
Tarsus Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 424 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 424. The firm has a market cap of £549.84 million and a P/E ratio of 45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77.
Tarsus Group Company Profile
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
