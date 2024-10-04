Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.12 and last traded at $33.97. Approximately 47,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 701,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.99% and a negative net margin of 180.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,904,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,113.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 824,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $12,640,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 322,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

