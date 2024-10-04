Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.17 ($8.70) and traded as high as GBX 678.50 ($9.08). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 669.50 ($8.96), with a volume of 1,007,300 shares.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,538.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 664.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 650.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Hearn bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.76) per share, for a total transaction of £101,525 ($135,801.23). In related news, insider Jeffrey Carr acquired 10,000 shares of Tate & Lyle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £62,400 ($83,467.09). Also, insider David Hearn acquired 15,500 shares of Tate & Lyle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.76) per share, for a total transaction of £101,525 ($135,801.23). 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

