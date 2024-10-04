Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.46 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 164.90 ($2.21). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 163.10 ($2.18), with a volume of 11,068,018 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.34) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,285.71%.
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
