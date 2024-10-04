TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,378,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,910 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,619,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $5,926,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $20,790,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $116,222,000 after buying an additional 133,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $181.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

