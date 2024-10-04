TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 15,689 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,172.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SNX traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.31. 430,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,141. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,474 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,469,000 after buying an additional 1,006,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,482,000 after buying an additional 177,460 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,421,000 after acquiring an additional 269,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after acquiring an additional 421,908 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

