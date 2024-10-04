TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $158.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE TEL opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average of $147.87.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

