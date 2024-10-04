Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 639 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 83,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SPS Commerce by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 341,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 63,962 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.