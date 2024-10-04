Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 102,000 Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of E. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 84,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. Analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

