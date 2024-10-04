Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,196 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 175.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 30,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $109.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

