Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 38,900 RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of RB Global by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,505,569.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,261,134.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,505,569.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,261,134.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RB Global in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.19.

NYSE:RBA opened at $80.10 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

