Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.5 %

NEM opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Veritas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

