Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $137.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.99. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

