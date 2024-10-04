Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.73 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 666.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,859,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Exelon stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

