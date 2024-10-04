Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock opened at $1,029.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $983.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $959.49. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,049.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

