Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.17 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $201.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.77. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.56 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

