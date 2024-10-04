Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.65 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.86.

Humana Trading Down 1.9 %

HUM opened at $241.72 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.