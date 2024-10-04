Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,815,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,307,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.