Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

