Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 7,365 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $36.53 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

