Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after acquiring an additional 421,908 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 57.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $57,981,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.57.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $133.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,188 shares of company stock worth $1,685,455. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

