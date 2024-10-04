Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $395.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $403.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.