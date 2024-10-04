Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 10,400 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Gildan Activewear worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 194.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,568,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,290,000 after buying an additional 324,304 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 13.01%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.