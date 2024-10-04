Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,117 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Visteon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Visteon by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 70.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 22.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Insider Activity at Visteon

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VC opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $136.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.36.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Baird R W lowered Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VC

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.