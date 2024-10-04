Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 296 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $388,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after acquiring an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after acquiring an additional 601,268 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 146,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

VMC opened at $241.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.82 and its 200-day moving average is $254.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.