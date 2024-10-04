Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 403 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in IQVIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $227.53 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.93 and a 200-day moving average of $232.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

