Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 682 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $144.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.87.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

