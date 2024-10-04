Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Trading Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 1,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 15,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Tecogen Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.