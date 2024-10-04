Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 59266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Up 10.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($1.85). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tectonic Therapeutic news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,441,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,422,738.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,099,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

