Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TEF. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,519,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 197,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 184,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

