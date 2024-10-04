Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Increased to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TEF. Bank of America lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.67. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Telefónica by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 64,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 113.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 171.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 11.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 5.4% in the first quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 87,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

