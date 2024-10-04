Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
