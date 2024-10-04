Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 44,072,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 40,430,273 shares.The stock last traded at $0.97 and had previously closed at $0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tellurian Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $869.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.56.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Tellurian by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333,362 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tellurian by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,380,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,724,000 after buying an additional 4,149,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

