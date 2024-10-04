TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TU

TELUS Price Performance

TU opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. TELUS has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,711,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,720 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,193,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,253,000 after buying an additional 2,365,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,436,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,218,000 after buying an additional 602,440 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,404,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $338,953,000 after buying an additional 387,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TELUS by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,214,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179,110 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s payout ratio is 294.87%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.