Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Up 8% – What’s Next?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.90. Approximately 572,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,193,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TEM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Tempus AI Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $160,048,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $128,133,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $54,289,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $32,685,000.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

