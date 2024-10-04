Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Mercedes Johnson Sells 625 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mercedes Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teradyne alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25.

On Thursday, August 1st, Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average of $129.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TER

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.