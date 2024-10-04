Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $129.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

