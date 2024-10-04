TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) & Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Head to Head Analysis

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG – Get Free Report) and Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and Mainz Biomed”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mainz Biomed $895,479.00 3.24 -$26.30 million ($1.64) -0.15

Analyst Recommendations

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mainz Biomed.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and Mainz Biomed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mainz Biomed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mainz Biomed has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,140.18%.

Profitability

This table compares TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and Mainz Biomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Mainz Biomed -2,934.82% -488.05% -145.77%

Volatility and Risk

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals beats Mainz Biomed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals



TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells. SHAPE is its proprietary histone deacetylase inhibitor for topical use for the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation has research collaboration with Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research to examine SMAC-mimetics, including birinapant in the treatment of infectious disease. The company was formerly known as Gentara Corporation and changed its name to TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation in January 2006. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Mainz Biomed



Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

