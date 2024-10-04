Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $202.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $196.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Bank of America raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.
Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.7 %
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.
