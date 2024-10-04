Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.96 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($1.02). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 127,438 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.74) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Tharisa
Tharisa Trading Up 1.2 %
Tharisa Company Profile
Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tharisa
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.