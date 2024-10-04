Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.96 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($1.02). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 127,438 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.74) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £223.98 million, a P/E ratio of 379.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.33.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

