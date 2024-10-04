The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $187.84 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day moving average is $172.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.